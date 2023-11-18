Colorado Judge Finds Trump Engaged in Insurrection but Rejects Effort to Keep Him off Primary Ballot

A Colorado judge has found that former president Donald Trump engaged in insurrection during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. However, the judge rejected an effort to keep him off the state's primary ballot due to uncertainty regarding the application of a Civil War-era Constitutional amendment. The lawsuit, brought by a left-leaning group on behalf of Republican and independent Colorado voters, argued that Trump's actions violated a clause in the 14th Amendment.

This clause prohibits anyone who 'engaged in insurrection or rebellion' against the Constitution from holding office. This ruling is the third in a little over a week against similar lawsuits aiming to remove Trump from the ballot





