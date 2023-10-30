Colombian opposition politicians defeat Petro's coalition in local, regional elections

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsBOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian opposition candidates largely swept elections for mayors, governors and regional lawmakers on Sunday, dealing a defeat to President Gustavo Petro's leftist coalition in votes that analysts called a referendum on his government.

In accepting the loss, Bolivar called the result a"punishment vote" over disappointment with Petro's government. Carlos Fernando Galan, of the New Liberalism Party, won the Bogota mayoral election with nearly half the vote.

Voters in Colombia's other two biggest cities, Medellin and Cali, elected as mayor politicians who are strong critics of Petro. Almost 39 million Colombians were eligible to vote, and the ballots included more than 125,000 candidates. headtopics.com

