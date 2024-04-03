Colombia Returns to Bond Market in Test for EM Junk Appetite

Colombia returned to the bond market, testing investor appetite for emerging market junk bonds. WSP Global, a Canadian engineering firm, saw its shares tumble after being targeted by short sellers. Milei, an Argentine economist, is racing against time to ease the pain caused by shock therapy. Quant momentum trade is gaining popularity again in the cryptocurrency market. Chile tempered its monetary easing with a 75 basis point interest rate cut.

US services growth cooled as the price gauge dropped to a four-year low. Florida's high-speed rail senior muni debt received an investment grade rating. ECB's De Cos stated that a rate cut in June is his central scenario. China Vanke continued to experience a housing sales slump with a 43% decline. A survey found that nearly half of Canadians feel 'stuck at work'. It's time to shift parked RRSP contributions into drive. Food waste is no longer an option as grocery prices rise and budgets tighten. There are 4 tax tools that can help keep more of your money invested, according to Dale Jackson. Financial commentators suggest tapping into home equity for retirement income. A study found that using emojis with service transactions can increase tipping by up to 30%. Learn how to avoid procrastination and achieve your goals

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colombia Returns to Bond Market in Test for EM Junk AppetiteColombia is tapping global debt markets for the first time this year, testing investor appetite for junk-rated emerging-market bonds.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

China’s Bond Frenzy Fades Amid Worries Best Returns Are OverA fizzing five-month rally in Chinese government bonds looks set to end this month, as the haven buying spree comes under threat from expectations of higher debt issuance in the second quarter and a weaker yuan.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

U.S. Treasury key yield curve inversion becomes the longest on recordA bond market signal of an upcoming recession has flashed red continuously

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Wealth Boom Among Ultra-Rich Drives Demand for Municipal Bonds’ Tax ShieldAmericans are getting richer, setting up the municipal bond market for a bounty of opportunity.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Bond market sees inflation as a wild card for easing timetable at Fed meetingThe Kitco News Team brings you the latest news, videos, analysis and opinions regarding Precious Metals, Crypto, Mining, World Markets and Global Economy.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 13. / 78 Read more »

Bond market sees inflation as a wild card for easing timetable at Fed meetingMarket reaction could hinge on hawkish signals

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »