Collision Reconstructionist to Testify in Trial of Man Accused of Running Over Toronto Police Officer

A collision reconstructionist is expected to testify today at the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det.-Const. Jeffrey Northrup. Northrup died on July 2, 2021, after he was struck by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall.

Three police officers who witnessed the incident previously testified Northrup was standing with his hands up when he was struck, but the defence says the officer had already been knocked to the ground when it happened

The accused, Umar Zameer, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. Zameer's wife testified that she was unaware they had hit a person until informed by investigators.

