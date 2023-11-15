College of Family Physicians of Canada halts plan to increase training time for doctors

The College of Family Physicians of Canada says it has heard the concerns of doctors across the country who opposed plans for a third year of training, and has paused its plans to implement the change, originally scheduled to take effect in 2027. The College of Family Physicians of Canada is halting its plan to increase the time it takes to train a family doctor from two years to three, bowing to pressure from medical students, family doctors and provincial health ministers.

(Kamon Wongnon/Shutterstock) The College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC) says it has heard the concerns of doctors across the country who opposed plans for a third year of training, originally scheduled to start in 2027. "We have ceased the implementation of the third year in family medicine residency training and will undertake a comprehensive review of this decision," newly elected CFPC president Dr. Michael Green wrote in a statement. He said the college would collaborate with its members, chapters and partners "to address current and future challenges in family medicine together

