Collapse of Kentucky plant being demolished at abandoned mine leaves 1 worker dead, another trapped

Lafferty said the workers were working to demolish the building at the abandoned mine site on Wolf Creek when the collapse occurred. He said the workers were trapped under a “tremendous pile of rubble.”

“We never were able to locate the other (man), still haven’t been able to locate (him),” Kirk said Wednesday. “We are still attempting to locate him, we are still considering this a rescue operation.” “This is a lot of weight. A lot of large metal structures, a lot of concrete, and very confined space last. Very tight spaces,” he said.

“We’re in under that structure and we’re just trying to search all the voids with cameras, listening devices, just trying to see if we can get any idea of where that individual might be. But as of now, we haven’t located anything," Ward said during an afternoon news conference.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Kentucky coal building collapse kills 1 worker, traps one otherExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Collapse of Kentucky plant being demolished at abandoned mine leaves 1 worker dead, another trappedINEZ, Ky. (AP) — One man has died after he and a coworker were trapped beneath tons of concrete and steel when an 11-story building being demolished collapsed at an abandoned eastern Kentucky mine's coal preparation plant.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Collapse of Kentucky plant being demolished at abandoned mine leaves 1 worker dead, another trappedINEZ, Ky. (AP) — One man has died after he and a coworker were trapped beneath tons of concrete and steel when an 11-story building being demolished collapsed at an abandoned eastern Kentucky mine's coal preparation plant.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: At least one worker trapped at collapsed Kentucky coal preparation plant has died, governor saysINEZ, Ky. (AP) — At least one of two workers trapped at a collapsed 11-story coal preparation plant that was being demolished at an abandoned mine site in eastern Kentucky has died, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: At least one worker trapped at collapsed Kentucky coal preparation plant has died, governor saysINEZ, Ky. (AP) — At least one of two workers trapped at a collapsed 11-story coal preparation plant that was being demolished at an abandoned mine site in eastern Kentucky has died, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: At least one worker trapped at collapsed Kentucky coal preparation plant has died, governor saysINEZ, Ky. (AP) — At least one of two workers trapped at a collapsed 11-story coal preparation plant that was being demolished at an abandoned mine site in eastern Kentucky has died, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕