Cole Harbour man charged with murdering ex makes court appearance

Crawley also faces a charge of assault with a weapon involving a neighbour who came to Boland’s aid and was also knocked to the ground by the vehicle, and four counts of breaching conditions of a June bail order.
At the request of the Crown, the judge ordered Crawley to have no contact with 15 people who are potential witnesses in the murder case or in relation to earlier incidents that happened in Dartmouth and East Preston.Before the proceeding ended, Crawley asked if he could say something.“OK, I know,” Crawley responded. “I’ll listen to you.”According to court records, Crawley was arrested May 24 on charges of using a vehicle to assault Boland, uttering threats to her and dangerous driving.
The Crown then applied to revoke Crawley’s undertaking and opposed his release on all the charges. Following a hearing in Dartmouth provincial court, Judge Brad Sarson ruled June 14 that Crawley could be released on a $6,200 bail order with his father as surety and a long list of conditions.
Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said a Good Samaritan noticed the victim was in distress and being held against her will in a vehicle at a nearby home and tried to get her out of the car. Someone who received the alert saw Crawley and reported his location to police. He was apprehended on foot near the intersection of Highway 7 and Lake Major Road in Westphal shortly after 6 p.m.
