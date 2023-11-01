Cole Harbour man charged with murdering ex makes court appearance

Crawley also faces a charge of assault with a weapon involving a neighbour who came to Boland’s aid and was also knocked to the ground by the vehicle, and four counts of breaching conditions of a June bail order.

At the request of the Crown, the judge ordered Crawley to have no contact with 15 people who are potential witnesses in the murder case or in relation to earlier incidents that happened in Dartmouth and East Preston.Before the proceeding ended, Crawley asked if he could say something.“OK, I know,” Crawley responded. “I’ll listen to you.”According to court records, Crawley was arrested May 24 on charges of using a vehicle to assault Boland, uttering threats to her and dangerous driving.

The Crown then applied to revoke Crawley’s undertaking and opposed his release on all the charges. Following a hearing in Dartmouth provincial court, Judge Brad Sarson ruled June 14 that Crawley could be released on a $6,200 bail order with his father as surety and a long list of conditions.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said a Good Samaritan noticed the victim was in distress and being held against her will in a vehicle at a nearby home and tried to get her out of the car. Someone who received the alert saw Crawley and reported his location to police. He was apprehended on foot near the intersection of Highway 7 and Lake Major Road in Westphal shortly after 6 p.m.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Man facing first-degree murder charge in death of woman struck by car in Cole HarbourExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Woman Killed in Deliberate Hit-and-Run Incident in Cole HarbourA woman was intentionally hit by a car and killed in Cole Harbour. The incident occurred after a Good Samaritan tried to rescue the victim from the vehicle. The suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Man facing first-degree murder charge in death of woman struck by car in Cole HarbourA man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a woman was struck by a car in Cole Harbour. The incident highlights the importance of road safety and the consequences of reckless driving.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Man facing first-degree murder charge in death of woman struck by car in Cole HarbourU.S. field production of crude oil rose to a new monthly record in August at 13.05 million barrels per day, according to the Energy Information Administration. Output rose 0.7% in August from the previous month. The top oil-producing states, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota, also saw increases in production.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Man facing first-degree murder charge in death of woman struck by car in Cole HarbourA man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a woman was struck and killed by a car in Cole Harbour.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Man facing first-degree murder charge in death of woman struck by car in Cole HarbourA man has been charged with first-degree murder after a woman was struck by a car in Cole Harbour.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕