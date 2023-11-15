Coldest Day of the Week with Chance of Flurries

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week, as a short burst of winter weather brings cooler temperatures and a chance of flurries. At 8 a.m. it will feel like -7C with the wind chill. In the afternoon, a high of 3C. A high of 2C is normal for this time of year, to put that in perspective. By 3 p.m., Calgary gets into the chance of flurries. We will likely see on-off flurries until about 2 a.m. Thursday.

Calgary will be on the east edge of the snowfall, so one to three centimetres of snow is possible in YYC, with higher amounts expected to the west and to the far south.After this wintery Wednesday, temperatures will start to climb again. It will be windy most days this week but winds out of the southwest will knock our temperatures back into the double digits by Friday.Enjoy skiing in fresh snow, golfing this week and long walk

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KİTCONEWSNOW: Institutional Buyers Continue to Invest in Cryptocurrency MarketInstitutional buyers are showing continued interest in the cryptocurrency market as digital asset investment products experience their seventh consecutive week of inflows. Bitcoin remains the dominant player in this activity, accounting for the majority of the inflows. According to CoinShares, the total assets under management of digital asset products increased by $293 million last week, marking the second-highest week of inflows in the past year. The 7-week running total has now surpassed $1 billion, with year-to-date inflows reaching $1.14 billion. This total is the third-highest yearly inflow on record. The recent inflows and price appreciation have led to a 9.6% increase in total assets under management over the past week and a 99% increase since the beginning of the year. The current total assets under management of digital asset products stand at $44.3 billion, the highest since the major crypto fund failures in May 2022.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more »

DAİLYFACEOFF: This Week in the NHL: Hall of Fame Induction NightTHIS WEEK IN THE NHL: Nov. 13-19 🏒 Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inducted 🏒 Kyle Okposo's 1,000th game 🏒 Bo Horvat visits Canucks for first time 🏒 Global Series heads to Sweden & more from MLarkinHockey:

Source: DailyFaceoff | Read more »

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Good morning, Nickel City! Here are stories to start your dayGood morning, Greater Sudbury! Here are a few stories to start your day on this November Monday morning.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »

VANCOUVERSUN: Three Gangland Killings Linked to B.C. Gang WarThree gangland killings in Edmonton and Toronto last week are linked to a continuing B.C. gang war, showing its deadly tentacles are spreading.

Source: VancouverSun | Read more »

TİMESCOLONİST: Garland produces two points as Canucks bounce back with 5-2 win over CanadiensMONTREAL — The Vancouver Canucks wasted little time getting back to dominant form a day after a tough loss in Toronto.

Source: timescolonist | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Garland produces two points as Canucks bounce back with 5-2 win over CanadiensMONTREAL — The Vancouver Canucks wasted little time getting back to dominant form a day after a tough loss in Toronto.

Source: SooToday | Read more »