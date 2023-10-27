SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 27, 2023 | SaltWireDEBERT, N.S. — Colchester County District RCMP are investigating an incident in the Debert area where multiple pet cats were killed.

On Oct. 24, RCMP responded to a report of three cats found deceased near a property on Hunters Glen in Debert. Officers learned the three cats had gone missing between October 15 and 17. It is believed that a firearm was used in the deaths of the cats. The investigation is ongoing.

Read more:

SaltWire Network »

Colchester County RCMP investigating pet deaths in Debert, N.S.Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

RCMP searching for suspect who tore down Pride Flag from Pictou County schoolExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

RCMP searching for suspect who tore down Pride Flag from Pictou County schoolExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

RCMP looking to identify man at scene of Sparwood shooting death“Slim” was seen in Kimberley on Oct. 12 and is known to frequent the Okanagan region Read more ⮕

Nova Scotia RCMP investigate possible hate crime after Pride flag torn down at schoolMounties in Pictou County are looking for man driving a grey Ford F150 pickup truck Read more ⮕

B.C. man arrested for driving through taped-off fatal crash sceneCoquitlam RCMP reminding people to slow down and move over when they see emergency lights Read more ⮕