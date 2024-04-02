Colchester County Approves Largest Community Development Project in Nova Scotia

A community design consisting of 3,000 new residential units was passed unanimously by Colchester County. This is the largest community development project in Nova Scotia, outside of HRM. The project will provide work for local trades and much-needed homes for new families.

