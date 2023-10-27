District RCMP responded to a report of the cats being found dead at locations near a property on Hunters Glen. Mounties learned that the cats ...Turning Atlantic Canada into a hub for Indigenous and Mi’kmaq tourism. That’s the goal of the Atlantic Policy Congress (APC) of First Nations Chiefs Secretariat following a report presented by the Atlantic Indigenous Economic Development Integrated ...It's hard work, but it’s rewarding.

She has found a way to marry these two skills to create her own business. The name for the business was a no-brainer, she says. She knew ...The Truro Bearcats had a full week, coming away with two wins in three games played over four days. Last Thursday, in Summerside, the Bearcats battled the Capitals straight up from start to finish but fell short by two goals. It was a very ...A two-month-old baby, and a man and woman are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fort Lawrence on Saturday.

Read more:

SaltWire Network »

Colchester County RCMP investigating pet deaths in Debert, N.S.Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Colchester County RCMP investigating pet deaths in Debert, N.S.Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

SaltWireNews by location across Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

SaltWireNews by location across Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

SaltWireNews by location across Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

SaltWireNews by location across Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕