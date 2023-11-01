Cognizant forecasts quarterly revenue below estimates on weak corporate spending

The Teaneck, New Jersey-based company expects current-quarter revenue between $4.69 billion and $4.82 billion, compared with market estimates of $4.86 billion, according to LSEG data. Rising borrowing costs and fears of a slowdown are driving most companies to keep a tight leash on their spending, especially on non-core IT functions, which have been a lucrative revenue stream for technology service providers.

Indian IT services giants Infosys cut the upper end of its annual revenue forecast earlier in Oct, raising concerns about near-term demand, while Tata Consultancy Services reported weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue.

Rival Accenture also forecast full-year earnings and first-quarter revenue below Wall Street targets in late Sept. Cognizant now expects annual revenue in the range of $19.3 billion to $19.4 billion, compared with its prior estimates of $19.2 billion to $19.6 billion.

"We have narrowed our full-year revenue guidance range, which now reflects recent discretionary spending pressure and its impact to our near-term revenue expectations," CFO Jan Siegmund said in a statement.

The company expects annual adjusted profit per share in the range of $4.39 to $4.42, from its prior estimate of between $4.25 and $4.48.The company reported a profit of $1.04 per share, compared with $1.22 per share a year earlier.

