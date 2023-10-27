Cochrane RCMP officers cleared of accusations in 2021 death of Mînî Thnî child

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team was called to investigate the conduct of two Cochrane RCMP members who were involved in a check on welfare call at a home in Mînî Thnî, formerly known as Morley, in August 2021.

"The officer continued to talk to the woman and asked her for the children's names and where to find them. She provided a general direction to check for them, but no specific location," ASIRT wrote. The second officer involved in the incident arrived at the same time and located a man who was also walking down the highway. ASIRT says this individual provided RCMP with details about the situation.

"As they left the residence, he said he was confident that the children were okay and that the woman's partner had left the residence with them. The second officer said that if he wasn't confident they were okay, he would go into the house.On Aug. 24, the mother of the children was released from hospital and called the Cochrane RCMP detachment to say that she would be going to the home to retrieve her child from her partner. headtopics.com

The officers then attended the home at 11:45 p.m. and, after receiving no reply to their knocks, kicked in the door.POLICE MUST HAVE EVIDENCE OF RISK "(The woman) said that her partner was abusing her and her child, and that he had choked them to death. This was evidence of risk to the children.

"They explored all available methods of reaching the people inside short of warrantless entry, including knocking, announcing their presence, calling the person believed to be watching the children, and looking in windows," ASIRT said. headtopics.com

Based on the determinations made from the Kootenay's agreed statement of facts, the children were not safe and were inside the home when the officer was there.MAN'S ACTIONS KILLED THE CHILD, NOT RCMP

