Cocaine use rising in Canada, new data suggests, as researchers link stimulants to drug deaths

"This is really complex," she said. "People are using multiple substances, and need multiple types of programs and services."The Statistics Canada report was based on data from the Canadian Wastewater Survey, which has been regularly collecting wastewater samples from several municipalities across the country since 2019 to test for various types of drugs.

Nova Scotia's health authority says cocaine and the opioid hydromorphone were among the drugs reported to have been used After the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020, more deaths occurred as a result of at least two types of substances, Gomes' team found, with most of those people having a mixture of opioids and stimulants in their systems.

She says her patients "use opioids, which are a downer, and alcohol, which is a downer, then they turn to an upper." Wonitoway-Raw says tackling crystal meth is a challenge because it's cheap, easy to produce and readily available.

