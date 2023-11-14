Coastal Property in Nova Scotia Offers Boater's Paradise and Shipwreck

A prime piece of coastal property in Nova Scotia has hit the market about an hour from downtown Halifax – and it’s a boater’s paradise, complete with a major talking point to impress the sea-loving set. The property is surrounded by water on three sides, two of which can house a wharf or boat launch. It also sits within the 100 Wild Islands Coastal Wilderness, which boasts dozens of white-sand beaches only accessible by boat.

If you’re still not sold, it comes with an added feature you won’t find many other spots: your very own shipwreck. You read that correctly: should they so desire, future residents can bust out the scuba gear and dive to the shipwreck – something that’s celebrated in the listing

