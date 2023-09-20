Coal mining pollution threatens Native American tribes in Montana

About a two-hour drive south of the Canada-U.S. border, the lands of the Flathead Indian Reservation rise out of Montana’s western sierra, just north of Missoula. Nearly 170 years ago, when the reservation formed under the Treaty of Hellgate, the Salish and Kootenai tribes were promised rights to hunt and fish off reservation in their traditional territory. Over the years, that has sometimes led to violent confrontations.

Today, many of the 7,800 members who make up the tribal federation have been scared off by something more insidious — compounds invisible to the eye but growing in concentration as Canada’s largest grouping of coal mines pumps pollutants downstream, says Tom McDonald, chairman of the Coast Salish Kootenai Tribes of Montana. “Mining has a serious impact severing us from that landscape,” said McDonald from his home on the reserve. “We don't feel comfortable eating the fish there anymore when the fish are missing part of their gill plate. That shakes you up quite a bit.” “It’s like you’re eating a fish with cancer. It’s just a horrible thin





BurnabyNOW_News » / 🏆 14. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Survivors say trauma from abusive Native American boarding schools stretches across generationsDonovan Archambault was 11 years old in 1950 when he was sent from the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana to a government-backed Native American boarding school in Pierre, South Dakota, where abusive staff forced him to abandon his community's language and customs.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Anglo American hit with class action from coal miners over lung diseaseA new class action, on behalf of coal miners suffering from lung disease, has been launched against nine companies owned by Anglo American Group. This is the second in a series of class actions which Richard Spoor Incorporated – the attorneys representing the coal miners – is launching.

Source: MiningWeeklyCA - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Glencore Expands Coal Empire with Teck Resources AcquisitionSwiss commodities giant Glencore can build up its coal empire, adding the steelmaking coal assets to its vast thermal coal trade. But the deal also reveals how coal has its own set of rules. Despite how profitable and strategic Teck’s coal resources are, they will soon come under foreign control.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Coal miners forced to save for a rainy day by insurance snubSome coal producers are having to set aside tens of millions of dollars to cover their own risks as they are cut adrift by insurers, making it more difficult and costly to do business amid a surge in demand for the fossil fuel. Dozens of insurers have announced restrictions on their cover for the coal industry, particularly for new projects, in response to pressure from shareholders, governments and environmental groups who want to limit coal's contribution to global warming. Coal miners need extensive insurance including for operations, property, equipment, and environmental liability.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Bathurst expands Canadian footprintCoal company Bathurst Resources has announced plans to increase its Canadian footprint through the acquisition of the Tenas coking coal project, in British Columbia, from a subsidiary of Allegiance Coal. The ASX-listed Allegiance Coal went into voluntary administration earlier this year.

Source: MiningWeeklyCA - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Exclusive: Oberlin College’s 17-Year Refusal To Return Artwork Stolen By The Nazis From A Jewish Holocaust VictimThe Manhattan D.A. recently issued a criminal seizure warrant for 'Girl With Black Hair' in the possession of Oberlin College's Allen Museum. Court records in a civil case reveal that the college has been fighting at least since 2006 against return of the drawing. This is in contrast to the college's repatriation of an item of Native American craft returned to the Nez Perce tribe in 2002. Are items stolen from Jews during the Holocaust less worthy of return than items obtained from Native American tribes?

Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »