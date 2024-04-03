Coaches and players expect different refereeing in women's hockey world championship

Coaches and players in the Professional Women's Hockey League don't expect the new league's brand of hard-hitting hockey to continue into the world championship. The PWHL rule book released Jan. 1 and the International Ice Hockey Federation's 2023-24 rule book carry identical language around body checking in women's hockey, but similar to NHL players heading to the men's world championship, an adjustment is expected.

"It's definitely going to be refereed differently I think," said Canadian forward Brianne Jenner, who suits up for Ottawa in the PWHL."There's going to be probably more of that kind of open-ice body contact being called for sure." Canada opens the world championship Thursday evening against Finland, followed by Friday afternoon's meeting with Switzerland at the Adirondack Bank Center. "Body checking" was once a called minor penalty in international women's hockey. Now, the term is"illegal hit

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PGCitizen / 🏆 65. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Professional Women's Hockey League to Impact Women's World Hockey ChampionshipThe new Professional Women's Hockey League is set to change the international game as the 2024 women's world hockey championship begins in Utica, N.Y. The tournament features teams from 10 countries, with the defending champion U.S. and rival Canada having rosters dominated by PWHL players.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Ottawa defeats Montreal 4-2 in Professional Women’s Hockey LeagueCaptain Brianne Jenner had a goal and an assist, Katerina Mrazova pitched in with three helpers and Ottawa defeated Montreal 4-2 on Sunday in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

LIVE!HOCKEY —““ IIHF Women's World Championship 2024 — LIVE FREE Ice HockeyThe Women's Ice Hockey World Championships 2024 brought together the finest female hockey players from around the globe for an exhilarating display of skill, passion, and sportsmanship.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Gosling cousins make women's world hockey championship debuts togetherJulia and Nicole Gosling agree they like playing with each other a lot more than playing against each other. The cousins from London, Ont., have done both in their hockey careers. They've gone head to head in high school and college.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Gosling cousins make women's world hockey championship debuts togetherJulia and Nicole Gosling agree they like playing with each other a lot more than playing against each other. The cousins from London, Ont., have done both in their hockey careers. They've gone head to head in high school and college.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Gosling cousins make women's world hockey championship debuts togetherJulia and Nicole Gosling agree they like playing with each other a lot more than playing against each other. The cousins from London, Ont., have done both in their hockey careers. They've gone head to head in high school and college.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »