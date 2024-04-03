Coach Sues Gap's Old Navy Unit Over Trademark Infringement

Luxury handbag maker Coach has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Gap's Old Navy unit, accusing them of illegally selling T-shirts with the word 'Coach' on them. Coach claims that they never gave Gap permission to sell the T-shirts and that this has caused confusion among customers.

Coach is seeking damages for trademark infringement and violations of a California unfair competition law.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadiens’ head coach Martin St. Louis rejoins team, will coach Tuesday vs. AvalancheThe Canadiens are 26-32-12 with 64 points, last in the Atlantic Division.

Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 25. / 68 Read more »

University of the Pacific hires ex-Carleton basketball coach Dave Smart as head coachNCAA Division I University of the Pacific Tigers hire Carleton University’s Dave Smart as head coach

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

University of the Pacific hires ex-Carleton basketball coach Dave Smart as head coachSTOCKTON, Calif. — Dave Smart, a 10-time U Sports coach of the year, is getting a head coaching gig in the United States.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

University of the Pacific hires ex-Carleton basketball coach Dave Smart as head coachSTOCKTON, Calif. — Dave Smart, a 10-time U Sports coach of the year, is getting a head coaching gig in the United States.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

University of the Pacific hires ex-Carleton basketball coach Dave Smart as head coachSTOCKTON, Calif. — Dave Smart, a 10-time U Sports coach of the year, is getting a head coaching gig in the United States.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Elks add Jason Shivers, four others to coaching staffEdmonton Elks make Jason Shivers assistant head coach, defensive co-ordinator and linebackers coach

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »