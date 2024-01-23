CMHC Launches Request for Proposals for National Indigenous Housing Centre

The Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has launched a request for proposals process to create an Indigenous-led National Indigenous Housing Centre. The centre will address the housing needs of Indigenous Peoples in urban, rural, and northern areas. Interested Indigenous governments and organizations are invited to submit their proposals outlining their visions for the centre. The chosen proponent will be responsible for establishing and operating the centre.





Indigenous Leaders and Environmental Advocates Call on Canada to Monitor Companies in the AmazonIndigenous leaders and environmental advocates have launched a campaign to draw attention to Canadian companies operating in the Amazon region and question their environmental and human rights track record. They urge the Canadian government to take greater responsibility for monitoring these companies.

Calgary's Office-to-Residential Conversion Program: A Model for Solving the Housing CrisisCalgary has successfully converted underused office towers to residential housing through its unique incentive program for developers. The program has resulted in the approval of 13 conversion projects, with more underway. The first project, a $38-million conversion of a 10-storey office building, is almost complete.

Toronto Moves Forward with Large Affordable Housing DevelopmentToronto is one step closer to realizing one of the largest affordable housing projects in the last 25 years. The new development on Eglinton Avenue East will provide approximately 918 homes, including 612 rent-geared-to-income affordable homes.

Critics argue that foreign buyers ban in Canada failed to make housing affordableCritics argue that the year-old foreign buyers ban in Canada had too many exemptions and did not make housing more affordable. They suggest exploring strategies that have been successful in other countries.

Toronto's Markee Developments and Collecdev Merge to Focus on Affordable HousingMarkee Developments and Collecdev, two key players in Toronto's development community, have merged to prioritize affordable housing and sustainable communities. Jennifer Keesmaat, former Chief City Planner of Toronto, will lead the venture as CEO.

Ajax to receive $22M funding for housing constructionAjax will receive nearly $22M funding from the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) to fast-track the construction of over 580 housing units in the next three years. The funding will lead to the creation of almost 11,000 homes in the city over the next decade.

