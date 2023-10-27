CMHC head Romy Bowers to step down, Michael Tremblay named interim CEO

OTTAWA — Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser says a search is underway for a new CEO of Canada's housing agency after current leader Romy Bowers has said she's stepping down.

Bowers took on the role as head of CMHC in April 2021. Before that, she was chief risk officer at the agency. Her departure comes as Canada's housing affordability crisis worsens under the weight of high interest rate, inflation, and a deep mismatch between supply and demand.

New House speaker Mike Johnson knocks Biden's 'cognitive decline' but can't remember all the times he attacked LGBTQ relationships The special counsel’s new court filing wants a federal gag order reinstated with time behind bars if Trump violates it.(Bloomberg) -- Bulgaria’s leader accused Hungary and Serbia of helping feed the Kremlin’s “war machine” by failing to seek alternative energy supplies in an escalating row over a gas-import tax. headtopics.com

Read more:

YahooFinanceCA »

CMHC head Romy Bowers steps down to join IMFHer departure comes as Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. attempts to roll out billions of dollars in taxpayer funds to create more affordable housing Read more ⮕

CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts down 1% in AugustCanada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in Canada edged down one per cent in August compared with July. Read more ⮕

Morgan Stanley’s Ted Pick Will Succeed James Gorman as Next CEOMorgan Stanley selected Ted Pick to become its new chief executive officer, succeeding James Gorman after a 14-year run that reshaped the US bank. Read more ⮕

Morgan Stanley names Ted Pick as CEOExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Projects starting to be held due to interest rates: Otis CEOOtis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) posted its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, reporting net sales of $3.5 billion, showing 5.2% organic growth. The company says... Read more ⮕

Morgan Stanley elevates insider Ted Pick as CEO, ending race to succeed James GormanMorgan Stanley ended a widely-watched succession race on Wall Street by naming Ted Pick as its first new CEO in 14 years. Read more ⮕