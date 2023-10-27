CMHC head Romy Bowers steps down to join IMF

The head of Canada’s national housing agency is departing for a new job at the International Monetary Fund, leaving at a critical time as Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. attempts to roll out billions of dollars in taxpayer funds to create more affordable housing.She has been appointed as the IMF’s director of the Office of Risk Management and will assume that new role in early January, according to a news release from the IMF.

The agency is in charge of administering Ottawa’s $82-billion National Housing Strategy to build and repair more rental units and mitigate homelessness.Follow Rachelle Younglai on Twitter:

