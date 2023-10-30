Closure of Port aux Basques Bridge on Terminal Service Road

The bridge on Terminal Service Road in Port aux Basques will be closed to all vehicular traffic as of Wednesday.

At this time, the bridge remains safe to use for pedestrians and cyclists, however, all other vehicles will be required to use the Trans-Canada Highway. From now until Wednesday, the bridge will be open to one lane of traffic between 7:00 a.m. and midnight for vehicles under 10 tonnes. This will allow Marine Atlantic to put contingencies in place to address employee and foot passenger traffic within their secure area.

A recent inspection of the bridge determined the bridge is experiencing ongoing deterioration that has reduced its ability to carry traffic loads. The maximum load limit was reduced to 10 tonnes in November 2021. headtopics.com

