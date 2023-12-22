Closing submissions made in second-degree murder trial

The Crown argues that Dustin Moffatt is the only person who could have stabbed two teens during an altercation in 2021, but Moffatt's lawyer says there is reasonable doubt in the Crown's case. Moffatt pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault charges. The two teens sustained injuries during a fight near the James Street Swing Bridge. Kody Furioso died from his stab wound in the hospital.





