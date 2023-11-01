Clorox Trims Outlook on Hack While Quarterly Sales Top Estimates

Lawrence Seaway strikes overUnifor reaches tentative contract agreement with Stellantis, ending brief strikeIsrael Latest: Hamas Says Some Foreigners Can Leave GazaNigeria President Warns Cabinet Ministers: Deliver or Get Fired‘Trump Too Small’ Trademark Bid Gets Supreme Court SkepticismVenezuela, PDVSA Bonds Put on Watch for Key JPMorgan IndexesCzechs Widen Push to Make Car Batteries as Volkswagen Hopes WaneGoogle Deepmind Chief Calls Meta’s AI Criticisms ‘Preposterous’China to Invest $2.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YAHOOFINANCECA: Norwegian Cruise trims annual profit forecast as elevated costs pinchHigher expenses linked to food, fuel, raw materials and labor as well as a stronger U.S. dollar have continued to strain profits of cruise operators...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Norwegian Cruise trims annual profit forecast as costs weigh despite demandExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: GSK Lifts Outlook Again After Strong Sales of New RSV VaccineGSK Plc raised its guidance for the second time this year as demand surges for its breakthrough vaccine to prevent a common respiratory virus in adults.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Toyota earnings: Stock surges on boosted sales and profit outlookToyota’s (TM) ADR-listed shares surged on Wednesday after the world’s largest automaker boosted its revenue and operating income forecast, citing improving...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: California Slashes State Tax Revenue Outlook Ahead of Bond SalesCalifornia is poised to fall well short of its budget forecasts as the recent stock market slump erodes the state’s tax revenue.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

GLOBALNATIONAL: Sports Gambling Outlook | Watch News Videos OnlineOttawa Senators player Shane Pinto has been suspended for violating the NHL's gambling rules. Liam Young from Carleton University joins Antony Robart to provide some clarity on this topic.

Source: GlobalNational | Read more ⮕