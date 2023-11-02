Climate change, future growth centre 30-year vision for West End waterfront

It also proposes dramatic and ambitious changes to the landscape meant to prepare the area for an anticipated sea level rise of one metre in the next 80 years. In response, the plan proposes raising the entire beach by a metre of its own, an idea Mack acknowledged will require lots of detailed planning, and even more funding.“Notionally what it does mean is filling the lands, finding rock, sand soil to raise the land so they’re above that seal-level rise,” she said.Numerous schools in Ontario received bomb threats. Here’s what we know

It also proposes the creation of several offshore habitat islands for local wildlife that will also serve to help protect the foreshore from storms. Meiszner said the plan will also touch on some transportation issues, including “reconfiguring” the area around Denman and Davie streets to improve traffic flow.“Right now there is a lot of conflicts between cyclists and pedestrians and also of vehicle traffic,” Meiszner said.

