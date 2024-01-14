Climate advocacy group accuses Canadian banks of misleading investors with 'sustainable finance' claims

Canada's big five banks are potentially misleading investors with their use of terms like sustainable finance, according to a complaint to securities regulators by a climate advocacy group. Banks are using the term "sustainable finance" too broadly and not backing up the claims with data, Investors for Paris Compliance said in its submission Tuesday to the Ontario Securities Commission and the Autorité des marchés financiers of Québec.

Canadian banks including RBC, TD, BMO, CIBC and Scotiabank have all made pledges on sustainable finance that together total $2 trillion by 2030. Sustainable finance covers a range of lending activities aimed at advancing mostly environmental and social causes. The financing can be anything from green bonds funding a specific renewable energy project to loans that go to general corporate use but are tied to sustainability-linked performance target





YahooFinanceCA » / 🏆 47. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada's First Climate Adaptation Strategy Tested by WildfiresCanada's first-ever climate adaptation strategy was little more than six weeks old when fast-moving wildfires swept through communities in British Columbia's southern Interior, forcing thousands to flee and destroying hundreds of homes. The disastrous events provided a taste of the worsening impacts of climate change, and recovering from such events costs many times more than adaptation, says the federal government.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Canadian forward Conor Geekie impresses at World Juniors selection campWenatchee Wild forward Conor Geekie has made a strong impression at Team Canada's World Juniors selection camp. With his confidence and skill, Geekie is ready to fill the void left by some big NHL names. The 19-year-old has already had an impressive season in the Western Hockey League.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Canadian Workers Less Productive Than AmericansCanadian workers are found to be less productive than their American counterparts, despite working more hours and having higher education credentials. This productivity gap has been increasing over the years, leading to a decline in Canada's standard of living compared to other countries.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Canadian Journalist Detained and Equipment Seized at Fatal Collision SceneThe Canadian Association of Journalists condemns the detainment of a GuelphToday journalist and seizure of his equipment at the scene of a fatal collision. The journalist's memory card was confiscated by the OPP and the coroner's office, sparking outrage and calls for press freedom.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

Rising Subscription Prices Frustrate Canadian Streaming TV ViewersSubscription prices have risen at nearly every major TV streaming platform in Canada, frustrating viewers who hoped for simplicity and cost savings.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Canadian citizen missing after Hamas attack confirmed deadThe family of the only Canadian citizen who was still missing after Hamas militants conducted a brutal assault on Israel has confirmed her death. A relative says Judih Weinstein Haggai, 70, died on Oct. 7, the day of the attacks, which saw an estimated 1,200 people killed and about 240 more taken hostage.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »