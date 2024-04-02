Clear Regulations Needed for Ethereum to Protect Consumers and Stabilize Markets

Clear regulations are needed for Ethereum to protect consumers and stabilize markets. The Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have revolutionized the cryptocurrency landscape, particularly for Bitcoin. These ETFs, combined with other external factors, have tossed Bitcoin’s price to surpass its previous all-time high. However, the market’s anticipation of Ethereum ETF approval, coupled with signs of potential rejection from the SEC, has led to uncertainty and market fluctuations.
“What I love about looking at these price cycles is that every peak is higher than its last peak. And every trough is higher than the last trough.”“Previously, a lot of investment advisors couldn’t access Bitcoin because of their investment mandates. Now they can buy Bitcoin in an ETF wrapper, and so it opens up new available capital.”, Haas highlighted the unique functions each fulfills. According to Haas, Bitcoin acts as a store of value, while Ethereum serves as the platform for decentralized application
