Cleanup is done on a big Kansas oil spill on the Keystone system, TC Energy and EPA say

The EPA said Kansas’ environmental agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also will continue to inspect the area for the next five years or “until it is determined that monitoring is no longer needed.”

The spill dumped nearly 13,000 barrels of crude oil — each one enough to fill a standard household bathtub — into the creek as it ran through a rural pasture. The oil was recovered by mid-May, the company has said.FILE – In this photo taken with a drone, cleanup continues in the area where the ruptured Keystone pipeline dumped oil into a creek in Washington County, Kan., Dec. 9, 2022.

The company said that it has started “demobilization” at the site and, “expect to complete these activities by year end.” The pipeline carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast. The company reported in February that a faulty weld in a a pipe bend caused a crack that grew over time under stress. An engineering consultant firm’s report for U.S. pipeline regulators that became public in May cited pipeline design issues, lapses by its operators and problems caused during pipeline construction as factors in the spill.

The consultants’ report said the bend had been “overstressed” since its installation in December 2010, likely because construction activity itself altered the land around the pipe. It was the largest onshore spill in nearly nine years.Carbon price pause could become a wedge issue in Parliament. Here’s howNess Creek residents concerned about clear-cutting near iconic festival grounds

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAIL: Cleanup of massive 2022 oil spill on Keystone pipeline system in Kansas is completeTC Energy promised to continue monitoring the site along Mill Creek in Washington County, about 150 241 kilometers northwest of Kansas City

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Cleanup is done on a big Kansas oil spill on the Keystone system, the company and EPA sayTOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The operator of the Keystone pipeline system has finished cleaning up a massive December 2022 oil spill, and the creek affected by it is ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Cleanup is done on a big Kansas oil spill on the Keystone system, the company and EPA sayTOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The operator of the Keystone pipeline system has finished cleaning up a massive December 2022 oil spill, and the creek affected by it is flowing naturally again, the company and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency say.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

CTVNEWS: Cleanup is done on a big Kansas oil spill on the Keystone system, the company and EPA sayThe operator of the Keystone pipeline system has finished cleaning up a massive December 2022 oil spill, and the creek affected by it is flowing naturally again, the company and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency say.

Source: CTVNews | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: China Vows Enduring Local Debt Cleanup Push at Key Conference(Bloomberg) -- China vowed to set up a long-term mechanism to resolve debt risks tied to local authorities and signaled willingness to expand borrowing at...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Sri Lanka’s October Inflation Accelerates as Energy Prices GainSri Lanka’s inflation accelerated in October for the first time in a year amid higher energy costs as officials try to meet the International Monetary Fund’s $3 billion bailout conditions.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕