CLEAN SWEEP: Every Leader Involved in Botched Response to Loudoun Girls’ Room Rape Is Now Gone

A reckoning has come for Virginia’s Loudoun County, where the school board had a father arrested after he demanded answers regarding the rape of his daughter in a girls’ restroom. The school board, the superintendent, and even the local prosecutor, whom the parents blamed for letting the assailant escape the sex offender list, have all been ousted or declined to run for reelection, according to preliminary election results.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj, a Democratic prosecutor bankrolled by the George Soros-funded Justice and Public Safety PAC, lost her reelection campaign last week. Biberaj conceded to Republican Bob Anderson on Wednesday. Biberaj’s defeat comes after the county elected an entirely new school board. As The Daily Signal previously reported, only two of the incumbent school board members ran for reelection, and both lost their race





🏆 3. LegInsurrection » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Loudoun County Students Demand School Board Restores Traditional Bathroom and Locker Room Gender Policy'And we express these concerns and they ignore us and write us off as right-wing crazies. We're not crazy.'

Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

Moose Lodge - Sault Ste. Marie NewsFish Fry every Friday 4-6 volunteers needed please Every Saturday matinee 2-5

Source: SooToday - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

North Stars double up Bombers to complete sweepE.J. Paddington scored twice as Thunder Bay won their seventh straight contest.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

Raptors sweep pre-season games, but status of Barnes' right foot a concernExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

Growlers sweep Royals to kick off the seasonThe Newfoundland Growlers completed the series sweep over the Reading Royals with a 2-1 overtime win on Sunday evening at the Mary Brown’s Centre. Jackson Berezowski nabbed both goals for the Growlers to increase his league best point total to seven through three games played.

Source: NTVNewsNL - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

Virginia Democrats sweep legislative elections after campaigning on abortion rightsRICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Democrats who campaigned on protecting abortion rights swept Tuesday’s legislative elections, retaking full control of the General Assembly after two years of divided power.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »