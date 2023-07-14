Claudette McGowan: A Power Broker in Canada's Tech Ecosystem

Claudette McGowan is one of the partners behind Cyber Nations Training, a local initiative that will train 100,000 people in the Caribbean and Africa to work in cybersecurity and support Canadian companies and others. Claudette McGowan has worn several hats over the years: banking executive, community advocate, mentor and business owner.
Her latest venture, a cybersecurity startup called Protexxa, puts her at the forefront of the effort to tackle an explosion of cybercrime targeted at organizations across the country. It’s all made her something of a power broker in Canada’s tech ecosystem, while she’s promoted women and diversity along the way., based just north of Toronto, an initiative that will train 100,000 people in the Caribbean and Africa to work in cybersecurity and support companies in Canada and other countries with their knowledge. Her advocacy for women and diverse leaders started long before the #MeToo movement and the killing of George Floyd. “I remember sitting in meeting rooms and there were people who would say there’s no diverse talen
