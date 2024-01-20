Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Weed Control Chemical Causes Cancer

An Ontario court has certified a new class action lawsuit that alleges a popular weed control chemical causes cancer. The lawsuit asks for at least $1.2 billion from Bayer, the maker of "Roundup" products. The company denies the claims, despite a long list of similar complaints against it. Abigail Bimman has the details.





