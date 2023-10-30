Clariant to buy Canada’s Lucas Meyer Cosmetics for $810-million

Switzerland-based Clariant AG said on Monday it would acquire Canada’s Lucas Meyer Cosmetics from International Flavors & Fragrances in an all-cash deal for $810-million.

“By combining our personal care ingredients portfolio with Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, Clariant will become a leader in the high value cosmetic ingredients space, one of the most attractive, profitable, and fastest-growing specialty chemicals markets,” Clariant CEO Conrad Keijzer said in a statement.Muted consumer demand, destocking by clients and weak pricing for commodity chemicals have prompted several European chemicals makers to slash their annual outlooks over the last few months.

“All in all, slightly positive,” Vontobel analyst Sibylle Bischofberger wrote in a note to investors, adding that the acquisition of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics “makes sense and is good” but is also expensive. headtopics.com

Clariant said it wanted to increase annual sales at Lucas Meyer to around $180-million by 2028 from $100-million at present, after completing the deal in the first quarter of 2024. It said Lucas Meyer was accretive to Clariant’s growth, sales and cash flow. The price represented an enterprise value to EBITDA multiple of 16.3, Clariant said.

Clariant’s sales fell 21 per cent to 1.03 billion Swiss francs ($1.14-billion) in the third quarter, while core operating profit (EBITDA) fell 28 per cent lower to 159 million francs. Analysts had estimated sales of 1.05 billion francs and profit of 145 million in company-provided poll. headtopics.com

Clariant said the economy was unlikely to recover in the last three months of 2023, even as it expects inflation to ease.However, Chief Financial Officer Bill Collins warned of the impact of recent volatility in exchange rates and the current global geopolitical situation.Clariant confirmed its 2023 guidance for sales at 4.55-4.65 billion francs and EBITDA of 650-700 million francs.

Clariant to buy Canada's Lucas Meyer Cosmetics for $810 millionSwitzerland-based Clariant AG said on Monday that it had acquired Canada's Lucas Meyer Cosmetics from International Flavors & Fragrances in an all-cash deal ... Read more ⮕

Switzerland's Clariant acquires Canada's Lucas Meyer Cosmetics for $810 millionSwitzerland-based Clariant AG has acquired Canada's Lucas Meyer Cosmetics from International Flavors & Fragrances in an all-cash deal worth $810 million. Clariant aims to increase annual sales at Lucas Meyer to $180 million and expects the deal to be closed in the first quarter of 2024. Read more ⮕

Meet the Agent: Milli Pajpani, Right at Home RealtySTOREYS is the leading real estate news site in the country, providing the most accurate and up-to-date coverage of the Canadian market. Read more ⮕

Liverpool extends winning streak with victory over ForestLiverpool secured their eighth consecutive win at Anfield, maintaining their perfect home record in the league. The team showed support for teammate Luis Diaz, whose parents were kidnapped in Colombia. Diogo Jota opened the scoring and dedicated his goal to Diaz. The victory brings Liverpool within three points of league leaders Tottenham. Read more ⮕

Father of Intimate Partner Violence Victim Calls for ActionA man in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, whose daughter was killed in an incident of intimate partner violence, is urging the local city council to pass a resolution to address the issue. He hopes this will put pressure on higher levels of government to take action. Read more ⮕

Clariant to buy Canada's Lucas Meyer Cosmetics for $810 millionSwitzerland-based Clariant AG said on Monday that it had acquired Canada's Lucas Meyer Cosmetics from International Flavors & Fragrances in an all-cash deal ... Read more ⮕