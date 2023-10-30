City orders owner of old Ogden legion to demolish derelict building

Residents in Ogden, a community in Calgary’s southeast, say the former Royal Canadian Legion 154 has become a magnet for vandals, thieves and homeless people.Posted: Oct 30, 2023 7:00 AM EDT | Last Updated: 1 hour agoSocial Sharing

The City of Calgary says it's now ordered the property's long-time owner to demolish the abandoned building. Now it's mostly boarded up with some sections of broken windows, attracting trespassers and what the local community association president describes as "criminality."

John McDonald, president of the Millican Ogden Community Association, says the building’s future is a big talking point among residents in Ogden. (Dan McGarvey/CBC) The exterior of the building along Ogden Road stands boarded up with smashed windows. Locals say people have been gaining access to the inside of the building, creating a safety issue. (Dan McGarvey/CBC) headtopics.com

"If I'm not getting an email from residents, I'm following a Facebook page, and this property probably pops up once per week. Folks want to know what's going on with it." A statement emailed to CBC News reads: "The City of Calgary is deeply committed to the well-being and safety of all our residents. We are aware of the concerns raised regarding the derelict building in Ogden and the challenges it poses to the community."