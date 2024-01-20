City of Toronto opens applications for CaféTO program

This week, the city opened applications for its CaféTO program, promising an improved experience for restaurateurs after a 2023 season rife with challenges and delays. This year, the city says about 220 business operators returning to the program have already been sent pre-approval notices.

(City of Toronto, CaféTO report November 2020) On Monday, the city opened applications for the CaféTO curb lane patio program, promising an improved experience for restaurateurs after a 2023 season rife with challenges and delays. The program began as a pandemic measure but is now heading into its second permanent year. That a disorganized process led to delays in opening their patios, costing them valuable time to host patrons outside during Toronto's short summer season. The city consulted with business owners to try to solve last year's issues, said Barbara Gray, Toronto's general manager of transportation services. As a result, she says the process is starting earlier. Last year, applications opened in Februar





