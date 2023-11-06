City of Sault Ste. Marie Accepting Applications for Mayor's Youth Advisory Council

The City of Sault Ste. Marie is currently accepting applications from people between the ages of 14 to 24 to fill open spots on the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council (MYAC). MYAC provides a voice for youth, while advising City Council of important issues that concern the city's younger population. The deadline to apply is Nov. 24.

