City of Saanich moves to ban retractable leashes

“I love dogs. I love them,” she said. “I don’t mind that they’re off-leash, but I never think they’re in control if they’re on a flexi lead. That’s just my thoughts.” “I think that the dogs should have a little bit of leeway,” he said. “But you’ve got to be careful that they don’t run out on the road or, you know, extend too far. You’ve got to be in control.”Forsyth added that while he doesn’t agree that it’s necessary, it does depend on the dogs and the owner’s ability to control them.

“I recognize that when people have their dogs on retractable leashes, if they go around the back of you, they can cut your leg or trip you,” she said. Eulala Mills, president of CRD Dogg Owners and Friends for Good Governance Society, CRD Doggs, and CRDdoggsociety.ca, said the motion was introduced with no public consultation, which she said has been a problem from the beginning.“Most of this has been about anecdotes and no evidence,” she said. “And so they got pressured to make a change and introduced it without doing any research or any public consultation on it.

“Take it away,” she said. “Go back to the original wording. And if you think it needs to be changed, do the research to find out why and what needs to be different.”

