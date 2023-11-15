City of Ottawa to relaunch online registration system after previous crashes

It comes after the city launched a new system that was supposed to solve issues with the older online registration but it too crashed in August. The waitlist for swimming lessons and other activities is long and many parents have been left frustrated in the past. "Our experts are telling us that we are ready to relaunch here, that they’ve done the fixes, the patches, if you will, that they’ve needed in the software," said councillor Allan Hubley to CTV News Ottawa.

In-person registration opens Wednesday at 10 a.m. November warmup! Sunny and mild weather in the forecast for Ottawa. A new report from Statistics Canada has found that more women died of COVID-19 than men did during the earliest months of the pandemic, with much older non-immigrants particularly affected. Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates

