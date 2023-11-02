City moves to flatten steep hill in west end

"Shatruck Drive is located between Walls Side Road and Sunnyside Beach Road," says Maggie McAuley, municipal services and design engineer. "Near the north end, there is a steep hill. This hill is the subject of a number of complaints from residents and also requires additional road and winter maintenance to keep the road open all year round. Shatruck Drive is the sole access to a number of residents along Sunnyside Beach Road," McAuley said in a report prepared for Mayor Shoemaker and councillors.
The hill is near Pointe des Chenes park, on a ridge overlooking Lake Superior once used by local Ojibwe to travel from their camp at Gros Cap to the Hudson's Bay trading post in Sault Ste. Marie."Staff is recommending procuring engineering and geotechnical consultant services to review the vertical alignment of the hill and complete a preliminary design for the suggested improvements.
"The procurement of consulting services will follow the procurement bylaw which may result in a future report to council to award the contract for consulting services. Any construction projects that may result from this study will be recommended for approval in a future capital transportation plan," McAuley told a city council meeting on Monday night.
