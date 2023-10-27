City considers removing traffic lights at three downtown intersections

The city's public works and engineering services staff are considering scrapping traffic signals at the intersections of Queen and Church, Albert and Elgin, and Albert and Dennis Streets.

The following are excerpts from a report prepared by McAuley for Mayor Shoemaker and city councillors:The function of a traffic signal is to alternate the right-of-way between conflicting traffic and pedestrian movement. Currently, there are 78 traffic signals in operation throughout the city.

When installed in accordance with the OTM, traffic signals make traffic flow smoother and safer for all road users. When operating properly and signal timing efficiency is optimized, the capacity of movement through a signalized intersection is improved and driver delay is minimized. headtopics.com

Currently, 34 of the traffic signals are in the Centracs system, mostly at major intersections and corridors. At signalized intersections, the city makes use of cameras, buried traffic sensors and programmed timing patterns to prompt phases such as advanced left turns and pedestrian crossings.

Instead of buried traffic sensors, newer constructed or upgraded systems have cameras installed that will recognize an approaching vehicle and trigger that change in the signals. In addition to the above, some of the traffic signals can be actuated by pushing the pedestrian button. headtopics.com

Of the 78 signalized intersections, 10 have cameras, 60 have buried traffic sensors. All signals have some level of pedestrian activation and some signals, mostly in the downtown core are pre-timed. Using the OTM warrant process, four intersections do not meet the justification for traffic signals: Albert Street and Brock Street, Albert Street and Elgin Street, Albert and Dennis Street, Queen Street and Church Street.

