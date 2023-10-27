City conditions holding up long-delayed B.C. social housing and condo project: developer

and condo development next to Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Park is asking the city to drop occupancy permit holds on the project, arguing they’re holding up construction.lands, where 238 former social housing units were evicted after the company bought the site from the province in 2008. The site has sat virtually empty since then.As a part of the controversial sale, Holborn was required to replace the lost units — later upgraded to 282 new social housing units.

“Essentially, people can’t move into a building once it’s built. So an occupancy permit needed to be available to do it,” explained Vancouver Coun. Mike Klassen.

“The developer has made it really clear they are going to get that social housing built, but for them to be able to go to the bank and get the financing to get this project going, they needed to come and get the occupancy permits on a couple of their market buildings,” Klassen added.The staff report recommends the city drop the holds in the interest of getting the project moving and citing BC Housing’s support for the move. headtopics.com

The staff report goes on to cite apparent progress in social housing construction at the site in its support for removing the occupancy permit holds. It further notes that removing the holds would not affect a separate occupancy permit hold related to completion of the building on city-owned land. That project is slated to break ground by the end of 2023, the report states. The change would also not affect occupancy holds on buildings slated for phases 3 and 4 of the project.While staff recommend eliminating the holds, the report does note a potential risk to the city.

Asked if he was concerned the city could lose a key measure to hold Holborn accountable on the long-delayed social housing, Klassen said the city would put “a lot of pressure” on the developer to ensure the work is done. headtopics.com

City of Vancouver unveils long-delayed replacement for former Little Mountain social housing complexAbout 700 long-time residents were displaced from social housing demolished on the site in 2009.

