Circles of sorrow emerge from the grim arithmetic of war

HALIFAX—While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau grapples with the public request from 23 of his own MPs to advocate for a ceasefire in the Gaza War, he might want to read the following passage: “It was a fine cry—loud and long—but it had no bottom and it had no top, just circles and circles of sorrow.” Those brilliant words from American writer Toni Morrison in her 1973 novel Sula were not about the Middle East, but they perfectly capture the ongoing tragedy playing out in Gaza and the wider region.

Wherever the truth lies, the Arab street isn’t buying Biden’s claim that it was the “other team” who blew up the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City. Violent demonstrations have broken out across the Middle East in front of U.S. embassies. Worldwide, there have been mass pro-Palestinian protests in front of Israeli embassies. Israeli checkpoints in the West Bank have faced rock-throwing protestors. Seventy-five Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since Oct.

Division in Liberal caucus also apparent throughout Canada, says letter writerThe Hill Times Read more ⮕

Boring and rowdy a terrible combination for House’s Question PeriodThe Hill Times Read more ⮕

Radiation ‘a dangerous health hazard so let’s be truly informed about it,’ writes GearyThe Hill Times Read more ⮕

Facing sharp caucus divisions on Hamas-Israel war, Trudeau deals with yet another challenge and a ‘disprop ...The Hill Times Read more ⮕

Canada’s stance on Israel-Hamas war an extension of past approaches to region, experts sayThe Hill Times Read more ⮕

‘There has been an effect on decorum thus far’: MPs address heckling in Parliament following n ...The Hill Times Read more ⮕