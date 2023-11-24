Church Minister Concerned About Eviction of Kensington Market Encampment

The minister of a church in Kensington Market says she’s “heartbroken” and “extremely anxious” for those staying at an encampment there after receiving word that the city intends to evict its residents and clear the site on Friday morning. Rev. Canon Maggie Helwig of St.

Stephen-In-The-Field Anglican Church on Bellevue Avenue told CP24 that the City of Toronto’s Encampment Office informed them on Wednesday night that it plans to remove the makeshift camp, which is located on a small plot of private and city-owned land just west of the church, sometime between 7 and 9 a.m. on Friday. “We have been told by other sources as well that there is the intention to fully fence off the site to prevent any further occupation,” said Helwig, who noted that this news was communicated by phone, as the city typically does, despite their previous requests for written notification. “Some of the people who are here have been here for nearly two years now. This is their home. It is the closest thing to a home some of them have had for a very long time,” she sai





