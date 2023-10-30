Christine Sinclair Begins Farewell Tour with Canada's National Soccer Team

Canada forward Christine Sinclair (12) high fives a young girl as she signs autographs for fans following the friendly international soccer match against Brazil on Oct. 28 in Montreal.Minutes after the final whistle of Canada’s 1-0 loss to Brazil at Montreal’s Saputo Stadium, Christine Sinclair was doing sprints with fellow substitute Deanne Rose.

Sinclair will undoubtedly get a bigger role in December when she calls time on her Canada career in her backyard with games against No. 11 Australia on Dec. 1 at Langford’s Starlight Stadium and Dec. 5 at Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium.Priestman suggested after the Montreal game that combining preparing a team for the Paris Olympics and honouring Sinclair in her final games in Canada colours involved some delicate give-and-take.

Sinclair, who plans to play one more season with the Portland Thorns, came in at a time when the Brazilians were in ascendancy. And she was unwittingly involved in the buildup to the Brazil stoppage-time goal before a lively sellout crowd of 19,619. headtopics.com

“ a little bit gutted to have a double deflection,” Priestman said. “Kailen’s good but maybe not that good. “I feel like I probably had it . I thought I might have had it with the deflection at the end,” said Sheridan, a finalist for NWSL goalkeeper of the year. “I just couldn’t get my foot stuck in the ground again after I took off.”

“I think we all get a little chill when we see Sinc coming in or going out,” Sheridan said. “You could definitely feel it in the stadium today. This country bleeds and dies with Sinc and I think we all do. I think that’s just a testament to who she is, not just as a soccer player but as a human being and everything she’s done for athletes and women in this country. headtopics.com

Canadian Captain Christine Sinclair Begins Farewell Tour Christine Sinclair , the Canadian captain, made a 22-minute appearance off the bench in her farewell tour . She will have a bigger role in December when she plays her last games in Canada against Australia. Coach Bev Priestman plans to honor Sinclair while preparing the team for the Paris Olympics. Read more ⮕

Christine Sinclair Begins Farewell Tour with Canadian National TeamCanadian captain Christine Sinclair started her farewell tour with a 22-minute cameo off the bench. She will have a bigger role in December when she plays her last games in Canada against Australia. Coach Bev Priestman plans to give Sinclair the sendoff she deserves. Read more ⮕

Christine Sinclair Begins Farewell Tour with Canadian National TeamCanadian captain Christine Sinclair starts her farewell tour with a cameo appearance off the bench. She will have a bigger role in December for her final games in Canada, including matches against Australia and Brazil . Read more ⮕

Christine Sinclair Begins Farewell Tour with Canadian National TeamCanadian captain Christine Sinclair kicked off her farewell tour with a 22-minute cameo off the bench. She will have a bigger role in December when she calls time on her Canada career with games against Australia and Brazil . Read more ⮕

Christine Sinclair to get a bigger role in her final games for Canada Christine Sinclair will have a bigger role in her final games for Canada, as she plans to retire after one more season with the Portland Thorns. Coach Priestman wants to give her the sendoff she deserves while also preparing the team for the Paris Olympics. Read more ⮕

Christine Sinclair Delays Retirement to Play in Additional Games for Canada Christine Sinclair , the all-time leading scorer in international soccer, has decided to postpone her retirement to play in additional games for the Canadian national team. Sinclair initially planned to retire after helping the team qualify for the Paris Olympics, but changed her mind when she learned about the opportunity to play more matches. She will participate in four exhibition matches, including games against Brazil in Montreal and Halifax. Sinclair's farewell tour will conclude with a match in her native British Columbia. Read more ⮕