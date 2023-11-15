Christ Church Cathedral Property in Victoria to Include Residential Units in Redevelopment Plan

The Christ Church Cathedral property on Quadra Street could eventually include up to 500 residential units in six buildings as part of a multi-year redevelopment plan. An application to rezone the city block where the nearly 94-year-old Victoria institution sits — bordered by Quadra and Vancouver streets and Burdett and Rockland avenues — to allow residential and other uses on the 1.4-hectare site is expected to be submitted to the City of Victoria early next year.

The goal is to ensure the cathedral’s long-term viability, and help pay for needed investment in existing buildings on the property, said Bishop Anna Greenwood-Lee of the Anglican Diocese of B.C. “The cathedral is coming up on being a 100 years old,” Greenwood-Lee said. “The Memorial Hall, the other large building on the site that has historic designation, just celebrated its 100th anniversary this year and old buildings need work. Eventually buildings come to the end of a lifespan and need an upgrad

