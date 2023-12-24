Chris Cuomo Reveals Shocking Footage of Hamas Massacre

Chris Cuomo, now on News Nation, viewed the 47-minute compilation of Hamas and Gazan ‘civilian’ bodycam and security footage of the October 7 massacre. That video, parts of which already are public but much of which is not, has been shown privately to many hundreds of international journalists and diplomats.

Despite what you hear from the October 7 massacre deniers on the internet, I don’t think even a single journalist or diplomat has said that the video contradicts the Israeli position on what happened. To the contrary, many journalists have come forward with accounts of absolute and boundless barbarity by Hamas and the Gazan “civilians” who crossed the borde





LegInsurrection » / 🏆 3. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Experts skeptical about the effectiveness of the temporary truce between Israel and HamasCanada’s two priorities during this temporary ceasefire should be to evacuate citizens, and to provide humanitarian aid, says expert Thomas Juneau. But 'there’s no scope' for Canada to become a mediator. By mike_lpnt cdnpoli (subs)

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »

Israelis and foreign nationals released by Hamas after being held captiveThe Israeli military says 14 Israelis and 3 foreign nationals have been released by Hamas after being held captive in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7. The tense ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appeared to be back on track early Sunday after the release of a second group of militant-held hostages and Palestinians from Israeli prisons, but the swap followed an hours-long delay that underscored the truce's fragility.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Israel and Hamas Continue Cease-Fire as More Hostages Are FreedThe fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was back on track Sunday as the group freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis and the first American, in a third set of releases under a four-day truce.

Source: OttawaCitizen - 🏆 21. / 68 Read more »

Fragile Truce Between Hamas and Israel Leads to Release of HostagesAs a fragile truce between Hamas and Israel leads to more exchanges, friends and family of the released hostages are breathing a sigh of relief around the world—including in Toronto.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Elon Musk Tours Site of Hamas Assault on IsraelElon Musk, the social media mogul assailed for his endorsement of an anti-Jewish post, visited the site of the Hamas assault on Israel and expressed his commitment to combat hatred. He watched footage of the attack and had a live chat with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Israel and Hamas to Begin Four-Day Truce, Fighting ContinuesIsrael and Palestinian militant group Hamas will start a four-day truce on Friday morning, mediators in Qatar said. But fighting raged on as the hours counted down to the planned start of the first break in a brutal, near seven-week-old war.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »