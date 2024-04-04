Choosing Appropriate Clothing for Kids at Daycare

Expensive clothing is most often appropriate for special days and events. And every day is definitely not an occasion to dress up your kid. “Your child is going to get messy at daycare. Don’t dress them in clothing you don’t want ruined or stained,”If the clothes do get ruined, the child should always have an extra set. All kinds of accidents can occur: eating, playing, and a wet slideare all possible. Parents should make sure that all the clothes for their children are easy to put on and off.

If an accident does happen, there should be as little frustration for the child and the caregiver as possible. Jewelry and similar accessories are also not the best option for daycare or school, as kids can easily lose them while playing. Some accessories, like clip-on bows, can also hurt the kids. Either when they’re yanked at the playground or stab into the child’s head during naptim

