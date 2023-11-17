Chinese President Xi Jinping Courts Indo-Pacific Leaders in Series of Meetings

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a series of meetings with Indo-Pacific leaders, including Mexico, Peru, Fiji, and Japan. He emphasized the need for economic and trade cooperation and expressed China's support for Peru as the host of next year's APEC summit. Xi also praised Mexican President Lopez Obrador's leadership and vowed to strengthen the China-Mexico relationship.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAİL: Biden and Xi Agree to Measures to Stabilize Sino-American RelationsU.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to restore high-level communications channels between their militaries and discuss steps to limit illicit production of fentanyl. The talks aim to stabilize Sino-American relations amid escalating tensions over trade and China 's geopolitical ambitions.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Asian Stocks to Fall as Wall Street Rally Wavers: Markets WrapAsian stocks are expected to fall as the rally on Wall Street loses momentum. Lawrence Stroll, the owner of Aston Martin, has sold his stake in the F1 team at a valuation of £1 billion. Elon Musk's name has been removed from the lineup of speakers at the APEC conference. Chinese President Xi Jinping promises measures to attract foreign investors. US President Joe Biden supports the Israeli army's raid on Gaza's largest hospital. Santander announces a $2 billion investment in its digital banking platform.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

AUTONEWSCANADA: Chinese Manufacturers Threaten North American Auto IndustryThe president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association warns that Chinese manufacturers are making strategic moves to displace market-driven industry players in the North American auto market.

Source: AutoNewsCanada | Read more »

NATNEWSWATCH: Galen Weston Steps Down as President of Loblaw Companies LtdGalen Weston has officially resigned as the head of Loblaw Companies Ltd, with Per Bank taking over as the new CEO. Weston defended the supermarket chains against criticism of driving a national affordability crisis.

Source: natnewswatch | Read more »

LEGINSURRECTİON: Senator Joe Manchin Open to Running for PresidentWest Virginia Senator Joe Manchin discusses his potential candidacy for president and his concerns about Donald Trump's reelection.

Source: LegInsurrection | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: US Senate Votes to Avert Shutdown, Leaves Out Israel-Ukraine AidThe US Senate has voted to avert a government shutdown, but the aid packages for Israel and Ukraine have been left out. South Korea may extend its short selling ban if reforms are not enough. Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is close to finalizing a deal for communications specialist EQS. Australia's trade deal with Europe may be delayed due to elections. Israeli troops have entered a Gaza hospital, causing frustration in the US. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has agreed to sell its stake in an Indonesian unit to Singapore's OCBC. Apple CEO Tim Cook and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink are among the CEOs attending a dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping . Chinese pork prices are expected to remain low, leading to deflationary pressures. Binance plans to launch a cryptocurrency exchange in Thailand with billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi. Ottawa has extended the deadline for an underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate their salary. Many Canadians are struggling financially and feel stressed about their personal finances. Canadian tech workers earn 46% less than their counterparts in the US.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »