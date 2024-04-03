Chinese Customs Limit Deliveries of Foreign Corn to Ease Oversupply

Chinese customs have asked some traders to limit deliveries of foreign corn into bonded areas in a move aimed at easing domestic oversupply and supporting prices for farmers before the planting season. Traders use this method to bring in grain at cheaper rates. The country has an official corn-import quota of 7.2 million tons, which benefits from a tariff of just 1%. Above that, cargoes are subject to duties of 65%.

However, corn brought into bonded areas can be blended with other ingredients and processed into animal feed, which is then imported at a lower duty. Local officials are asking traders and processors to keep arrivals below levels the previous year, said the people, who declined to be identified as they are not authorized to speak publicly. Authorities stepped up checks on cargoes and tightened requirements for processors, according to one of the people

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thailand starts aid deliveries to Myanmar under plan aimed at managing conflictExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Charges laid in investigation into drone deliveries at Drumheller InstitutionA 35-year-old Red Deer woman is facing a number of charges after RCMP say she was behind a scheme to use drones to deliver drugs to inmates at an Alberta prison.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Tesla Quarterly Deliveries Fall for First Time in Four YearsTesla reported a decline in quarterly deliveries, missing Wall Street estimates and indicating that the impact of price cuts is diminishing. The automaker faces increased competition and weaker demand. Tesla's shares dropped 5.7% and have fallen nearly 30% this year. Deliveries for the first quarter totaled 386,810 vehicles, down 20.2% from the previous quarter. Production reached 433,371 vehicles. Analysts had expected Tesla to deliver 454,200 vehicles. This is the first quarterly sales decline since the second quarter of 2020 when production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Tesla Stock Falls as Q1 Deliveries Miss Analyst ExpectationsShares of Tesla are trading lower after the company missed analyst expectations for first quarter deliveries. The electric vehicle maker reported delivering 386,810 vehicles during the quarter, falling short of the anticipated 449,000 units. This news has contributed to the slump within the broader EV market. Tesla had previously warned of lower vehicle volume growth rate for 2023.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

China's Taobao working with startup on deliveries by reusable rocketExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

China's Taobao working with startup on deliveries by reusable rocketChinese rocket maker Space Epoch is working with Alibaba's online shopping platform Taobao to make reusable rockets for express deliveries that could arrive ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »