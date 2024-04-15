China Withdraws Cash from Banking System as Currency Depreciation Pressures Mount

-- China withdrew cash from the banking system for a second consecutive month, signaling its caution toward monetary easing as currency depreciation pressures mount.The People’s Bank of China drained a net 70 billion yuan of cash via its medium-term lending facility, while holding the interest rate on its one-year policy loans at 2.5%. The operation came even after inflation stalled last month, fueling calls for more stimulus.

Investors have been expecting rate cuts in China this year as the world’s second-largest economy struggles with deflationary pressures and a years-long property crisis. China’s credit expansion continued to slow in March and banks extended fewer loans than expected, reflecting still-weak borrowing demand as the PBOC refrained from easing monetary policy.

Economists had expected the PBOC to roll over the full 170 billion yuan of MLF loans maturing, according to the median estimate of eight analysts who made forecasts about volume.Cocoa’s Surge Is Drawing Africa’s Farmers Back to the BeanToyota Pins Its Hopes on Revamped 4Runner to Beat Ford and HyundaiJerry Dean McLain first bet on former president Donald Trump’s Truth Social two years ago, buying into the Trump company’s planned merger partner, Digital World Acquisition, at $90 a share.

China Cash Withdrawal Banking System Monetary Easing Currency Depreciation Inflation Stimulus Economic Risks Policy Divergence

