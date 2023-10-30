Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsBEIJING (Reuters) -China's second-ranked military official, speaking at a military forum on Monday, vowed to develop military ties with the United States while accusing"some countries" of"creating turbulence" and trying to undermine Communist Party rule.

"We will deepen strategic cooperation and coordination with Russia, and on the basis of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, develop military ties with the U.S.," Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, said during a keynote address at the forum. China's defence minister has delivered that speech in previous years.

Li was sacked last week without explanation, and China did not name a replacement. Reuters reported last month that Li, who has been missing for two months, was being investigated over corruption. A colour revolution is a term the Chinese government uses to describe attempts to overthrow Communist Party rule. headtopics.com

"Countries should not deliberately provoke other countries on major and sensitive issues such as Taiwan," he said, adding that Taiwan is China’s core interests, in comments directed at the United States.

Researchers Develop Highly Sensitive Rubber for Humanoid RobotsResearchers at the University of BC and Honda have developed a smart and stretchable rubber that mimics human skin, providing humanoid robots with sensitivity and dexterity. The breakthrough has potential applications in industries such as Amazon fulfillment centers, where automation and dexterity are crucial. Read more ⮕

Researchers Develop Highly Sensitive Rubber for Humanoid RobotsResearchers at the University of BC and Honda have developed a smart and stretchable rubber that mimics human skin, providing humanoid robots with sensitivity and dexterity. The breakthrough has potential applications in industries such as Amazon fulfillment centers, where automation and dexterous activities require a human-like touch. Read more ⮕

Ukraine Recap: Putin Ally Vows Retaliation if EU Taps ReservesA Putin ally warns of retaliation if the EU taps reserves in response to the Ukraine crisis. Read more ⮕

Ukraine Recap: Putin Ally Vows Retaliation if EU Taps ReservesA Putin ally warns of retaliation if the EU taps reserves in response to the Ukraine crisis. Read more ⮕

Ukraine Recap: Putin Ally Vows Retaliation if EU Taps ReservesA Putin ally warns of retaliation if the EU taps reserves in response to the Ukraine crisis. Read more ⮕

Ukraine Recap: Putin Ally Vows Retaliation if EU Taps ReservesA Putin ally warns of retaliation if the EU taps reserves in response to the Ukraine crisis. Read more ⮕